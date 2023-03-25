Trish Stratus On Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self

Next weekend at WWE WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus will team with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The WWE Hall of Famer has been in many high-profile matches in her career and this might well be one od the biggest.

During a recent interview with VIBE 105 Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was asked what advice she would give to her younger self in the world of pro wrestling. She said:

“Sometimes in this business, it moves so fast and it’s really a frenetic pace. Suddenly you’re famous, then you’re going at this pace, and you have 300 days … you’re on the road, you’re wrestling, you’re doing appearances. It’s so crazy. Stop and really smell the roses. It sounds so cliche to say but it goes by so quick, and really realize how special this is. I feel like there’s only a handful of people in the world who can do what we do, so recognize that, and really relish in it.”