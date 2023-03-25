WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Several WWE Legends Attending WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

WWE holds WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. 

WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles is set to be the biggest weekend in the WWE calendar and there will no doubt be a plethora of big names and legends in town for the show.

PWinsider Elite has confirmed some of the legends set to be in LA for the weekend:

- Kane

- Jimmy Hart

- Torrie Wilson

- Hacksaw Duggan

- Sgt. Slaughter

- Michelle McCool

- The Undertaker

It remains unclear if these legends will be appearing on the screen but they'll no doubt be backstage and at ringside to watch the action.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame

