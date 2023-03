Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 39, Big Star To Open WM Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 39 following Friday's Smackdown. The big event takes place on April 1 & 2 in Inglewood, California and will broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Night 1 - April 1 - WrestleMania Saturday

- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Night 2 - April 2 - WrestleMania Sunday

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Confirmed matches, night unknown.

- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

- RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

- Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. One More Team TBA

- WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

- Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio