SPOILERS From AEW Dark & Elevation Tapings

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Friday in Orlando. Check out the taping results below, per PWInsider
- Action Andretti def. Nick Comoroto
- Skye Blue def. Angelica Risk
- Gates of Agony def. The Qrown
- Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather
- Kip Sabian def. Leon Ruffin
- Lance Archer def. Bryce Cannon
- Eliminator Match: The Gunns def. The Infantry
Tony Schiavone interviewed the Gunns about their match with FTR
- AR Fox def. Peter Avalon
- Willie Mack def. Serpentico
- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju def. Ariel Levy and Jaret Diaz
- Leila Grey def. Amira
- Varsity Athletes def. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas
- Lee Moriarty def. Invictus Khash
- Evil Uno def. Cezar Bononi
- Toni Storm def. Kiera Hogan
- Top Flight def. The Workhorsemen
- Matt Taven def. Brian Pillman Jr.
- Lee Johnson def. Blake LI
- Michael Nakasawa def. Bailyan Akki.
- Josh Woods def. Daisy K
- Willow Nightingale def. Diamante
- Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck
- The Renegades def. Kiah Dream and Brittany J
- Cole Karter def. Hunter James
- Iron Savages def. The Trustbusters
- Marina Shafir def. Dream Girl Ellie
- QT Marshall and Aaron Solow def. Vary Morales and Austin Green
- AR Fox def. Isiah Kassidy via 450 Splash. Isiah cut a promo before the match.
- Christopher Daniels def. Angelico
- Slim J def. Action Andretti via referee stoppage after Andretti got hurt. Andretti was able to walk out on his own.
- Harley Cameron def. Mafiosa
- Blake Christian def. Lee Johnson
- Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson def. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi
- Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga def. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka
- Zack Clayton def. Jake Logan
- John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Varsity Athletes
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com