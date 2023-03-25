WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS From AEW Dark & Elevation Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Friday in Orlando. Check out the taping results below, per PWInsider

AEW Dark: Elevation

- Action Andretti def. Nick Comoroto

- Skye Blue def. Angelica Risk

- Gates of Agony def. The Qrown

- Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather

- Kip Sabian def. Leon Ruffin

- Lance Archer def. Bryce Cannon

-  Eliminator Match: The Gunns def. The Infantry

Tony Schiavone interviewed the Gunns about their match with FTR

AEW Dark

- AR Fox def. Peter Avalon

- Willie Mack def. Serpentico

- Jora Johl and Rohit Raju def. Ariel Levy and Jaret Diaz

- Leila Grey def. Amira

- Varsity Athletes def. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas

- Lee Moriarty def. Invictus Khash

- Evil Uno def. Cezar Bononi

- Toni Storm def. Kiera Hogan

- Top Flight def. The Workhorsemen

- Matt Taven def. Brian Pillman Jr.

- Lee Johnson def. Blake LI

- Michael Nakasawa def. Bailyan Akki.

- Josh Woods def. Daisy K

- Willow Nightingale def. Diamante

- Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck

- The Renegades def. Kiah Dream and Brittany J

 

- Cole Karter def. Hunter James

- Iron Savages def. The Trustbusters

- Marina Shafir def. Dream Girl Ellie

- QT Marshall and Aaron Solow def. Vary Morales and Austin Green

- AR Fox def. Isiah Kassidy via 450 Splash. Isiah cut a promo before the match.

- Christopher Daniels def. Angelico

- Slim J def. Action Andretti via referee stoppage after Andretti got hurt. Andretti was able to walk out on his own.

- Harley Cameron def. Mafiosa

- Blake Christian def. Lee Johnson

- Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson def. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

- Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga def. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka

- Zack Clayton def. Jake Logan

- John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Varsity Athletes


