Another Big WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

WWE has officially confirmed another big match for WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, it was made official that Dominik Mysterio will finally go up against his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Rey has not been open to the idea of fighting his own son, but during Friday's live broadcast, Dominik pushed him too far when he got up in his mother’s face and told her to shut up, as well as calling his sister Aalyah "stupid" which caused Rey to snap and punch his son.

The night before WrestlemaniaMania, Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dominik’s godfather Konnan.


