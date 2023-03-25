WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Match Stopped During AEW Dark Taping Due To Suspected Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

On Friday, the AEW Dark: Elevation taping in Orlando had to be halted due to an injury.

Jacob Cohen on Twitter revealed the match between Action Andretti and Slim J was stopped and an AEW medic was seen tending to Andretti. It is speculated he suffered a head injury, although not confirmed at this stage.

WNS wishes Andretti all the best and hopes the injury isn't too serious.

