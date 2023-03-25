Match Stopped During AEW Dark Taping Due To Suspected Injury

On Friday, the AEW Dark: Elevation taping in Orlando had to be halted due to an injury.

Jacob Cohen on Twitter revealed the match between Action Andretti and Slim J was stopped and an AEW medic was seen tending to Andretti. It is speculated he suffered a head injury, although not confirmed at this stage.

WNS wishes Andretti all the best and hopes the injury isn't too serious.

Scoop #30: Slim J vs Action Andretti pic.twitter.com/fX7djxpBqS — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 25, 2023