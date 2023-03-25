Big Celebrity Training Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 39

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting that Bad Bunny has been back in a ring and training "for physicality" in recent weeks which has led to speculation he will have a role at WrestleMania 39:

“On March 14, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and Jamie Noble went to a training facility in Los Angeles to work things out. I can’t confirm if its for WrestleMania or Backlash, but I think it’s WrestleMania. There was a training session involving the three of them.”

“I don’t know if that means Priest is directly involved, or what physicality Bad Bunny is doing, but he’s training for physicality.”

Bad Bunny had a very memorable performance at WrestleMania 37 with praise from fans and talent.