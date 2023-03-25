WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Celebrity Training Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting that Bad Bunny has been back in a ring and training "for physicality" in recent weeks which has led to speculation he will have a role at WrestleMania 39:

“On March 14, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and Jamie Noble went to a training facility in Los Angeles to work things out. I can’t confirm if its for WrestleMania or Backlash, but I think it’s WrestleMania. There was a training session involving the three of them.”

“I don’t know if that means Priest is directly involved, or what physicality Bad Bunny is doing, but he’s training for physicality.”

Bad Bunny had a very memorable performance at WrestleMania 37 with praise from fans and talent.

