MVP Comments On Bianca Belair's WWE Accomplishments

During a recent interview, WWE Superstar MVP told the After The Bell podcast that he is very proud of Bianca Belair. Check out his full thoughts on the EST making history in the highlights below.

On Belair:

"I’ve had a lot of growth over the last few years. So my maturity has come into play and I can tell you that once upon a time, I probably would have had some sour grapes about it. I would have said, ‘Yeah, well, I mean, she hasn’t had to face the people that I had to face in my title defenses,’ or whatnot. But I have to say that Bianca Belair, The EST, has earned my respect."

On her accomplishments:

"I’m very proud of her and her accomplishments. I’m very happy to see her do it and I hope that she goes on to break Becky Lynch’s record, as a matter of fact, I hope that her reign matches Roman Reigns’ and she becomes a record-breaking, record-setting Women’s Champion. She’s classy in every conceivable way. Classy, talented, and devoted herself to the craft. I have nothing but respect for Bianca Belair."