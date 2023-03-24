IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Final Card For Tonight

The 2023 IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event will air live tonight from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Impact X-Division Title Match
Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Busted Open Match
Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer
First to make their opponent bleed will win.
Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
PCO vs. Kenny King
Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
