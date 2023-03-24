AEW Have Reportedly Lost Confidence In CM Punk Returning

Fightful Select is now reporting sources within All Elite Wrestling have now lost confidence that CM Punk will be returning to the company following his March 23 Instagram post. This after some believed he was open to returning to AEW and maybe would even apologise for his actions.

Dave Meltzer recently shared information regarding the booking of CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley match heading into last year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Punk then took to his Instagram stories to respond to Meltzer’s claim, blasting Tony Khan, Moxley, Chris Jericho, and more. The post has since been deleted.

Punk is reported to be "very aware" of having heat in AEW and that talent could walk should he return. Some of the heat on Punk has faded, according to Fightful, but "there's plenty that still remains" and his latest post will not have helped matters.

As of this report, Punk remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling.