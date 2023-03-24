WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Believes Brock Lesnar Is "Ready To Quit" WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

Brock Lesnar's in-ring career might be winding down and there is speculation from his former rival Kurt Angle that he could be ready to hang up his boots for good.

During an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Angle says he believes Brock Lesnar is ready to retire:

“You know what, Triple H is a great leader. He’s a great boss. I don’t have a problem with him. I don’t think anybody has a problem with him. Vince was different, yeah. Vince was unique. He was one of a kind, nobody else like him, cared very much about his talent so does Triple H though.

“I mean, I’m not gonna knock Triple H because if anybody was gonna replace Vince it was gonna be Triple H and Stephanie. And you know, that’s basically what they did. So, I don’t think Triple H is the reason why Brock’s retiring. I don’t believe that for a second. I just believe that Brock’s had enough. He’s ready to quit. He’s ready to retire.”


 

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #brock lesnar

