AEW Star Reportedly Refused To Lose Match, Hasn’t Been On TV Since

Miro hasn’t been seen in AEW since September 2022 and there appears to some interesting news as to why. Dave Meltzer commented on recent creative plans Miro rejected.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote:
“Fightful reported Miro and wife C.J. Perry (Lana) have been in Bulgaria for a month.
“Tony Khan had pitched an idea for him in September for Full Gear. One thing he turned down was losing a Battle Royal where he and Adam Page would have been the last two.
“Khan had said that after the PPV they’d try and get back and obviously his name hasn’t been mentioned since. He has about three years left on his contract.”
