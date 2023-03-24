WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Reportedly Refused To Lose Match, Hasn’t Been On TV Since

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

Miro hasn’t been seen in AEW since September 2022 and there appears to some interesting news as to why. Dave Meltzer commented on recent creative plans Miro rejected.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote:

“Fightful reported Miro and wife C.J. Perry (Lana) have been in Bulgaria for a month.

“Tony Khan had pitched an idea for him in September for Full Gear. One thing he turned down was losing a Battle Royal where he and Adam Page would have been the last two.

“Khan had said that after the PPV they’d try and get back and obviously his name hasn’t been mentioned since. He has about three years left on his contract.”

Tags: #aew #miro

