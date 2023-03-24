Bret Hart "Hard To Do Business With" Claims Former WWE Superstar

During an interview on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Jacques Rougeau (The Mountie) commented on his good friend Bret Hart and says while he is a great friend, when it came to business things could be difficult:

“In the ring, outside the ring, he was a great, great, great friend of mine. The only thing about Bret, he was hard to do business with. Bret was a guy that was (…) he didn’t like to do jobs [lose]. For one reason or another, we were always taught do what the boss wants and then you’ll get somewhere. He had the philosophy of, ‘Don’t do any jobs and you’ll get somewhere.’

“We never had a conflict, never have. He was on my podcast two years ago, did my podcast during COVID and stuff. I meet him, I was with him in England, we laughed, we joked, and I started with his dad. I love him to death.”