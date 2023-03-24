WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Accuses Chris Jericho Of Being A Liar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

CM Punk has accused Chris Jericho of being a liar.

Not so long ago, Jericho called CM Punk a "cancer" and the belief is Jericho doesn't want to see Punk back in All Elite Wrestling.

On Thursday, CM Punk posted a story on his Instagram page (since deleted) in which has noted that Chris Jericho was both a liar and a stooge for causing friction during Punk’s rivalry with Jon Moxley over the AEW World Championship.

“SIGH. I wasn’t cleared to come back to wrestle yet. Then plan was to wrestle at the PPV. I sat and listened to Moxley’s Rocky III idea. I explained how I’d never seen a Rocky movie. I and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever.

He said he wouldn’t lose to me. I’d never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony [Khan] if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He’s the boss so I said okay but I’d need to be cleared first.

They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn’t need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important.

Dave Meltzer is a liar. [Chris] Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I’ll never put a company above my health ever again.”

Source: tjrwrestling.net
