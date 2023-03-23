WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Comments On Working Behind the Scenes For AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

During an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed working behind the scenes in AEW at the Dark TV tapings. Roberts said:

 "Right now what I do is once a month we go to Orlando, we do Dark, and I go down there and I get with the guys and I help them do interviews. I try to teach them a better way to do their interviews, which, I know how to do interviews. It’s easy for me, but these guys are [inexperienced with promos]. They’re not used to it. They don’t get it yet. I’m there to help them and I enjoy doing it." He added, "I’m happy to do it, and I hope to continue to do it."


