WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News On Why Jamie Hayter Missed AEW Dynamite Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

News On Why Jamie Hayter Missed AEW Dynamite Revealed

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter was on Dynamite last night and it has now been revealed why.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hayter did not attend the show as she was back home taking care of visa issues:

“Jamie Hayter, she wasn’t on the show this week. She’ll be back pretty soon, but what happened is she had to return to England for visa reasons, to get her visa renewed and everything like that, which is something that happens.

“All of the foreign talent in WWE from time to time, they might disappear for a couple of weeks every couple of years for this. It’s all worked out and it’s all fine, but I’m not sure which week she’ll be back. But she’s not there right now.”

"Several Companies" Reportedly Interested In Goldberg

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE back in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and we have [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 23, 2023 02:47PM


Tags: #aew #jamie hayter #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81198/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer