News On Why Jamie Hayter Missed AEW Dynamite Revealed

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter was on Dynamite last night and it has now been revealed why.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hayter did not attend the show as she was back home taking care of visa issues:

“Jamie Hayter, she wasn’t on the show this week. She’ll be back pretty soon, but what happened is she had to return to England for visa reasons, to get her visa renewed and everything like that, which is something that happens.

“All of the foreign talent in WWE from time to time, they might disappear for a couple of weeks every couple of years for this. It’s all worked out and it’s all fine, but I’m not sure which week she’ll be back. But she’s not there right now.”