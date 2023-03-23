"Several Companies" Reportedly Interested In Goldberg

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE back in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and we have recently found out he became a free agent and no longer has commitments to WWE.

Fightful Select reports that "several companies" are interested in booking the WWE Hall of Famer, including one in Israel. Goldberg has expressed wanting one more match to end his career, with or without WWE.

AEW president Tony Khan also commented on Goldberg during an interview with The Bet Las Vegas saying:

"I have a lot of respect for Bill. I think Bill Goldberg is a great professional athlete and has had a great career in pro wrestling and is a very nice person. He’s a household name in pro wrestling, so it’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent so that’s something to follow. He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us.”

“Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that. It’s interesting."