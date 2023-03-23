WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole’s Opponent Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

A fresh opponent for Adam Cole’s in-ring return on next week’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite this week that Cole will face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on next Wednesday’s show.

The match will be Cole’s first since AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #adam cole

