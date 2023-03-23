Adam Cole’s Opponent Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A fresh opponent for Adam Cole’s in-ring return on next week’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite this week that Cole will face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on next Wednesday’s show.
The match will be Cole’s first since AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022.
Who's ready for Story Time with @adamcolepro #BAYBAY??— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MFGj9xejm0
