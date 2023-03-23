WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Speculated To Want Back In To AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

A new report has suggested that CM Punk might be looking to return to AEW having been off television since the backstage fight at All Out 2022. He has also been healing from an injury.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed issues between Steve Keirn and Koko B. Ware back in the day, who were involved in a backstage fight, and how Jerry Lawler squashed any problems with the suggestion Punk might do the same with The Elite:

“What it says is that he wants back in. Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in. It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point.

“He’s probably just about ready, if not ready already, from the torn triceps, so it is one of those things that he can do soon enough.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
