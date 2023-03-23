CM Punk Speculated To Want Back In To AEW

A new report has suggested that CM Punk might be looking to return to AEW having been off television since the backstage fight at All Out 2022. He has also been healing from an injury.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed issues between Steve Keirn and Koko B. Ware back in the day, who were involved in a backstage fight, and how Jerry Lawler squashed any problems with the suggestion Punk might do the same with The Elite:

“What it says is that he wants back in. Which we’ve already known, other people have said that too, that he’s looking to get back in. It’s up to Tony (Khan) and Tony’s gonna make a decision at some point.

“He’s probably just about ready, if not ready already, from the torn triceps, so it is one of those things that he can do soon enough.”