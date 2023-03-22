The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/22/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the usual weekly Dynamite opening video and theme song and then we shoot live outside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where Excalibur welcomes us to this week's show.

Matt Jackson Mystery Attacked, Leaves In Ambulance

From there, we see "Hangman" Adam Page standing around while we learn that Matt Jackson has been savagely attacked. Nick Jackson rides with him in the ambulance he is loaded into. Don Callis holds Kenny Omega back due to his match tonight. Page decides to hop in the ambulance at the last moment.

Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

We head inside the show venue for tonight and the theme of AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy hits, The "Freshly Squeezed" one emerges and pulls his title out of a back pack. We see him sporting a tiny bit of face paint on his cheek (the letters 'O' and 'C' on each cheek for his initials) to be a good partner to his two-face-painted allies for tonight's Trios opener.

Cassidy stops and waits for the arrival of his first of two partners. On that note, Darby Allin's theme hits and one of the four pillars of AEW emerges to a big pop and heads down to join him.

Finally, the theme for "The Icon" hits and out comes Sting. Tony Schiavone does his "this is STING!" gimmick on commentary as he, Taz and Excalibur sing his praises as he makes his walk down to the join Cassidy and Allin as the fans go absolutely ballistic.

The three baby face stars enter the ring and pose for the fans as Sting's music continues to play. Now it wraps up and the three await the arrival of their opponents for tonight's Trios opener here on Dynamite.

With that said, the theme for Kip Sabian plays and old former box-head emerges accompanied by Penelope Ford and his two partners for tonight, The Butcher and The Blade. As they make their way out we see highlights of The Butcher and The Blade attacking their opposition for tonight at the AEW House Rules non-televised live event in Troy, OH.

Now all six competitors involved in our first match are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Bryce Remsberg calls for the bell and we see Cassidy and Sabian kicking things off for their respective teams.

We see Cassidy dominate coming out of the gate. We see Allin and Sting hit the ring for some spots and then Cassidy hits a high spot onto Sabian on the floor. The action continues at ringside for a bit and then when it returns inside the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Sabian take over after Penelope Ford provides a distraction after getting up on the ring apron. Sting finally gets the hot tag and the crowd goes absolutely insane as "The Icon" goes on a big offensive spree.

Things then builds to the finish, which sees Cassidy and Allin hit their semi-finishers and dive from the ring to the floor onto Butcher and Blade. This leaves Sting alone with Sabian in the ring. He hits his Scorpion Death Drop and gets the pin fall victory.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Sting

Looking Back At Last Week's Four Pillars Of AEW Segment

After the match, as Sting and Orange Cassidy celebrate the win, the commentators focus on Darby Allin, who is by himself in the corner of the ring looking up at the AEW Double Or Nothing sign hanging in the rafters.

From there, we shoot to an extensive video package looking back at the four pillars of AEW segment with MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara from last week's show. We hear that The Gunns will be putting their tag titles on-the-line against Top Flight next and then head into another commercial break.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Top Flight vs. The Gunns (C)

It's time for our next match of the evening, as we return from the break to the ring entrance of Top Flight. Darius and Dante Martin head down to the ring as Excalibur gives an update on Matt Jackson on commentary.

According to a text message Excalibur received from Brandon Cutler, it was the Blackpool Combat Club that attacked Matt Jackson at the start of tonight's show. The challengers now settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for the reigning and defending champions hits and out comes Austin and Colten Gunn. The Gunns settle in the ring for the latest defense of their AEW World Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

We see Austin Gunn and Martin kick things off for their respective teams. Martin fares well early on and tags in his brother. Darius and Dante take out Austin and Colten, knocking them out to the floor as the fans break out in loud "Ass-Boys!" chants.

A hand full of hair from Gunn helps him shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the champs. As he continues to work over Martin, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this tag title contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see Dante Martin go on a big run including hitting his crazy athletic Nose Dive off the top-rope for a close near fall. Out of nowhere we see The Kingdom attack Top Flight at ringside. The Gunns follow it up seconds later with the pin fall victory to retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Gunns

Career Versus Title Match Set Up

Once the match wraps up, we see The Kingdom heading out through the crowd. The theme for FTR hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with microphones in-hand.

They confront The Gunns in the ring and a match is made where FTR will quit AEW if they lose, while The Gunns will put their tag-team titles on-the-line. After the agreement is made, The Gunns spit in FTR's face and walk off.

Jade Cargill Addresses Taya Valkyrie Using Her "Jaded" Finisher

Now we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and her lawyer, "Smart" Mark Sterling and Leila Grey. We hear Jade Cargill complain about Taya Valkyrie using her Jaded finisher to win in her AEW in-ring debut.

She has Sterling read some legal mumbo jumbo and then Leila Grey grabs the mic and challenges Valkyrie to a match on Rampage.

No DQ FTW Championship

Stokely Hathaway vs. HOOK (C)

We head back inside the arena and Stokely Hathaway makes his way out in a Nation Of Domination-style Karate gi ready for his no disqualification showdown with HOOK for the FTW Championship.

Stokely settles in the ring and then his music dies down. The theme for HOOK plays and as we listen to the sounds of Action Bronson, the FTW Champion heads down to the ring with his no-nonsense style.

After both guys are in the ring, Stokely gets on the mic and tries getting out of this one, claiming he has a note from AEW doctor Sampson that confirms he is not medically cleared to compete tonight. He then announces his retirement.

It is learned that it is not a doctors note, but instead a receipt. The referee calls for the bell. Stokely tries running off but HOOK chases after him and gets his paws on him. He starts to beat down the non-wrestler and then throws him back into the ring.

HOOK reaches under the ring and grabs an unprotected guard rail piece. He heads into the ring with it as Matt Hardy and other members of The Firm are shown watching on a monitor backstage and looking nervous. Stokely ends up catching HOOK by surprise with a fire extinguisher.

He grabs a steel chair and says into the TV camera, "I ain't a killa' but don't push me ... that's 2Pac!" He heads into the ring and HOOK takes the chair from him and then wears him out with it. He then launches him with a t-bone suplex into the guard rail. He pretends to pin him but pulls his head up and then slaps his Red Rum finisher on him for the win.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

"All Ego" Ethan Page Next For FTW Champion?

Once the match wraps up, we see another shot of The Firm guys watching on the monitor backstage looking dejected. We hear Matt Hardy trying to give a pep talk to "All Ego" Ethan Page, telling him he's the guy to beat the FTW Champion HOOK. After this, we head to a commercial break.

Adam Cole Gets His Opponent For Next Week

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the theme for Adam Cole and out he comes. The fans do the "BOOM" and "BAY-BAY!" routine with him as he settles in the ring. He begins, "Who's ready for story-time with Adam Cole ...BAY-BAY?!"

The fans pop and then Cole proceeds to talk about how there's only seven days left before he returns to the ring. As he continues talking, he is interrupted by Daniel Garcia. The J.A.S. member comes to the ring boasting about beating Brody King, Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson and headlining more shows than anyone lately.

We hear some more back-and-forth between these two until it is announced that Adam Cole will be going one-on-one against Daniel Garcia on next week's show.

Alex Marvez Interviews Kenny Omega & Don Callis

Now we shoot backstage and see Alex Marvez enter The Elite locker room. We see an agitated Kenny Omega saying he should be with Matt Jackson right now. Don Callis tries talking him off the ledge saying he's got an important match tonight.

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

We head back inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where we hear the familiar sounds of "Wild Thing" as Jon Moxley emerges in the crowd and makes his custom walk through the fans to the ring.

Accompanying Mox to the ring are members of his Blackpool Combat Club group. They settle into the ring and await the arrival of Mox's opponent for tonight. With that said, Stu Grayson emerges and we see Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno of The Dark Order out with him.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running. We see Grayson putting up a good fight early on, but Mox ends up taking over and dominating. He slams Grayson back-first into the steel barricade as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We see some wild back-and-forth action when we return, including some crazy dives from Mox and Grayson to the floor, which gets the BCC and The Dark Order involved at times. Finally, Mox hits a big Avalanche Death Driver off the ropes for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Ricky Starks Issues Open Challenge To Juice Robinson

After the match, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Ricky Starks, She asks him about the back-and-forth with Juice Robinson. A very agitated "Absolute" Ricky Starks says he's sick of the talking and issues an open challenge to Juice. If he accepts, fine, if not, go away. He walks off and we head to another commercial break.

QTV Makes Title Match Announcement

Once we settle back in from the break, we shoot to the latest QTV segment. They talk about Rey Fenix and show footage of Powerhouse Hobbs beating him down and then mocking him for not having Penta El Zero Miedo help him. The guys then announce another open challenge for the TNT Championship for Hobbs for this week's Rampage. It will be against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

Now we head back inside the arena where it's time for our next match of the evening, which will take place in the women's division. With that said, Skye Blue's theme hits and out she comes and settles into the ring.

The music for Skye Blue wraps up and now the theme for Toni Storm hits. Out she comes accompanied by the other two members of The Outcasts -- Saraya and Ruby Soho.

We hear the bell sound to get this one officially off-and-running. Storm immediately charges across the ring and starts going to work on Blue. We see Blue hit a big dive onto Storm as the action spills out to the floor.

Back in the ring, Storm works Blue over and knocks her back out to the floor with a running butt-bump. Saraya and Ruby Soho run over and put the boots to her before Storm comes out and peppers her with chops. She goes for one too many, as Blue moves and she chops the steel ring post.

Storm sells that briefly and then resumes kicking Blue's ass as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return from the break and we see Skye Blue make an incredible comeback on offense, but The Outcasts get involved again and after a hip-attack from Storm and a Storm Zero, she picks up the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

The Outcasts Run Off By Riho, Willow Nightingale

Once the match wraps up, as the commentators sing the praises of Skye Blue for an impressive performance in a losing outing, we see The Outcasts hitting the ring with spray paint cans.

They get ready to spray the "L" on Blue, but Riho and Willow Nightingale run down to make the save. Riho has a pipe in her hands to ensure they stay away.

Blackpool Combat Club Attacks Stu Grayson

The commentators run down the lineup for AEW Rampage this Saturday night and then they inform us that we are going to shoot backstage for a medical update on Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

As the cameras show the officials checking on Grayson's arm backstage, we see Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club arrive and catch Grayson without his Dark Order back-up. Mox chokes him out and the BCC beat him down and leave him laying. We then head to another commercial break.

El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega

We return from the break to the ring entrance of El Hijo Del Vikingo. The fans give the decorated international pro wrestling star a very respectful rock-star reaction coming out. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the extra sarcastic, overly complimentary and achievement-listing ring introduction of Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" emerges accompanied by Don Callis and as fireworks and pyro explode, a clearly distracted Elite leader heads to the ring.

As Omega heads to the ring, the commentators point out that Omega is distracted by the situation surrounding Matt Jackson. As Omega nears the ring, Del Vikingo dives and splashes onto Omega to kick this one off in style.

He hits another big spot and then brings Omega into the ring. He goes to work on Omega in the corner until Omega turns him and drills him with a bunch of shots. The ref separates the two long enough to ring the bell.

Now that the bell has sounded we're officially off-and-running with this one. Omega starts off well but Del Vikingo goes to work on him with a variety of kicks in the corner. He then hits the craziest hurricanrana you've ever seen off the ropes in the corner. He follows that up with a wild kick and then a dive onto Omega on the floor.

The fans immediately break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. He hits a Shooting Star Press off the ring apron but also hurts himself on the way down. The fans break out in crazy-loud "AEW! AEW!" chants.

Don Callis looks down at both guys, prompting Excalibur to mention how normally Callis would be on commentary with them but isn't because of the significance of tonight's match. The action resumes inside the ring with Del Vikingo leading the charge.

Back in the ring, Omega starts to fight back into competitive form, blasting Del Vikingo with some vicious chops that shifts the offensive momentum into his favor as the fans break out in dueling chants in support of both guys.

As Omega continues to dominate the action, we see him head out to the floor where he reaches under the ring and pulls out a table. He sets it up and heads over to Del Vikingo as fans chant "We Want Tables!" We then head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Omega and Del Vikingo fighting on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes near the table set-up down below at ringside. Omega hits a wild monkey-flip on Del Vikingo, but he just lands on the hard part of the ring apron, not the floor.

Omega teases a snap-dragon suplex on Del Vikingo through the table. Del Vikingo avoids it and ends up on the top-rope. He then shifts over to standing on the tip-top of the steel ring post where he leaps off and hits an insane dragon-rana to bring Omega out to the floor the hard way. Ouch.

The fans react with a very appropriate "Holy sh*t" chant followed by an even louder "This is Awesome!" chant as the action resumes inside the ring. We see Del Vikingo hit another insane spot on Omega off the ropes in the corner and then an even crazier power bomb follow-up for a super close pin attempt.

Kenny Omega starts to fight back into the offensive lead. He hits one of his semi-finishers for a close near fall but Del Vikingo kicks out. Now Omega hits a Full Nelson into a stiff snap-dragon suplex. He plays to the fans and then sets Del Vikingo up for the V-Trigger, which he connects with.

Now we see Omega going for the One Winged Angel, but Del Vikingo avoids it and hits a swan reverse hurricanrana on Omega. Wow. He lays a lifeless Omega across the table set up at ringside. He runs and hits the ropes and leaps off the ropes with a 630 splash that puts Omega through the table. This is the craziest match you'll ever see. There. I said it.

We see highlights of that insane spot as a fan is shown praying in the crowd. The fans break out in a thunderous "AEW! AEW!" chant as Don Callis looks on in shock. The two fight back-and-forth again and then Del Vikingo goes for the 630 splash again, but this time Omega moves. Omega follows up with the One-Winged Angel and pulls off the pin fall victory in a match that is getting one of the most well-deserved standing ovations in recent memory. Incredible, incredible, incredible main event. Incredible, folks. Incredible.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Blackpool Combat Club Attacks Kenny Omega

Once the match wraps up, Tony Schiavone heads down to the ring to interview Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" talks about how he's not sure he can put his body through these type of matches too many more times. Before he can say anything else, he is attacked from behind by the Blackpool Combat Club.

We see the BCC beating down The Elite leader in the ring and then we hear some ambulance / fire truck sirens. We see the ambulance on the big screen and then "Hangman" Adam Page exits the driver's side of the vehicle as Excalibur mentions that he stole the ambulance.

Page heads towards the arena with a weapon in-hand. The fans go nuts and chant his name and then his catchy theme song hits and the purveyor of Cowboy sh*t heads to the ring with a weapon in-hand and violent intentions in-mind. He heads inside the ring and the BCC exits.

Don Callis goes to get Page's attention and Hangman nearly blasts him with the weapon but stops himself. He turns around and shakes the arm of Callis off of him. Callis over-dramatically slams himself down to the mat and pulls an Eddie Guerrero chair-switch routine acting hurt as Omega recovers and sees Page standing in front of a laid out Callis with a weapon. Omega grabs Page and the two bicker. Omega then leaves with Callis as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!