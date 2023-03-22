Randy Orton Will Reportedly Be In Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

WWE veteran Randy Orton will be in Los Angeles next week for WrestleMania 39 weekend.
PWInsider first reported the news but it remains unclear if he will actually appear on WWE television, although he has been rumored to return very soon and is having ring gear made.
Orton took an extended period of time away from the ring to have back fusion surgery.
