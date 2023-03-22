WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Randy Orton Will Reportedly Be In Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

Randy Orton Will Reportedly Be In Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend

WWE veteran Randy Orton will be in Los Angeles next week for WrestleMania 39 weekend.

PWInsider first reported the news but it remains unclear if he will actually appear on WWE television, although he has been rumored to return very soon and is having ring gear made.

Orton took an extended period of time away from the ring to have back fusion surgery.

Steve Austin Rules WWE Dream Match Won’t Happen

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin admitted that a dream match with WWE vete [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 22, 2023 03:53PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #randy orton #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81191/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer