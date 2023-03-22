WWE NXT SPOILERS For The Final Episode Before Stand and Deliver 2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this Tuesday's WWE NXT, matches were taped for the March 28 episode, which will air before Stand and Deliver on April 1. PWInsider has provided the results:

Match 1) Axiom won a battle Royal to qualify for the five way North American title match at Stand & Deliver last eliminating Nathan Frazer. Wes Lee was on commentary for the match. Also in the match: Apollo Crews, Bryson Montana, Charlie Dempsey, Dabba-Kato, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Dijak, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, Jinder Mahal, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Oro Mensah, Quincy Elliot, SCRYPTS, Xyon Quinn, and one other.

Jinder Mahal and Dijak got entrances out of everyone.

Some notable moments include: Quincy Elliot was eliminated almost immediately. Dijak attacked Odyssey Jones after being eliminated by him. Hank and Drew were eliminated simultaneously and brawled to the back. Dabba-Kato eliminated Apollo Crews bringing the final four to Dabba, Charlie Dempsey, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom. Axiom and Frazier put on a very exciting portion of the match when it came down to just the two of them. After the match, Wes Lee joined the ring as did Dragon Lee.

Ilja Dragunov was on one side of the ring while JD McDonagh was on the other.

Match 2) Tyler Bate (with Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail) defeated Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) via Spiral Tap. At one point, Stone tried to distract Bate leading to Thea laying out Stone in the middle of the ring and rolled him out of the ring.

After the match, Tyler and Chase U were in the ring and Joe Gacy came on the screen saying how he would be running Chase U soon.

Match 3) Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz via a sit out Baldo Bomb.

Match 4) Eddy Thorpe defeated Myles Borne

Match 5) In a Last Chance match for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match, Indi Hartwell defeated Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca.

Ivy was trying to get Indi in the Dragon Sleeper when Sol caught Ivy with the Sol Snatcher. Indi tossed Sol out of the ring and hit a move on Ivy afterwards to get the win.

After the match, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, and Gigi Dolin individually stood and looked on from parts of the crowd. Tiffany Stratton posed from the entrance stage as all were mentioned by name of being in the ladder match.

There was no mention of Roxanne Perez or her status for the match.

Match 6) Drew Gulak (with Charlie Dempsey) defeated Hank Walker.

Hank at one point dropped Drew into an armbar out of a wheelbarrow position but Drew made the ropes. Drew backed Hank up into the ropes and the referee had to separate him. Dempsey forearmed Hank in the back of the head while the referee wasn’t looking and Drew rolled up Hank for the pinfall win.

Match 7) Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

If Briggs and Jensen had won, they would have been added to the NXT Tag Team Title Match at Stand & Deliver. During the match, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley came to ringside to support. Tony and Stacks hit a double team move on Brooks for the win.

After the match, Briggs, Jensen, Fallon, and Kiana were in the ring. Kiana said there’s something she needs to tell Brooks but rather than tell she will show and she walks up and kisses Brooks. Brooks is happy about it as Kiana also smiles. Fallon and Briggs were not pleased with the outcome.

Grayson Waller comes to the ring to sign the contract for the match with Johnny Gargano. He signed the contract on the announce table in front of Vic Joseph as he was making his entrance. The ring is surrounded by security. Grayson talks about his history in NXT over the near almost two years he has been there. He brings up the Black & Gold vs. 2.0 War Games match and how all everyone could talk about was Johnny Gargano and how he took Gargano out of the company. He mentions how Johnny Gargano is Mr. NXT from the moments to the matches to the accomplishments and now Gargano is the one that is seeking a match with Grayson. He mentions how Gargano claims he bleeds black and gold but Grayson bleeds green. Johnny Gargano’s music plays and Grayson looks toward the stage. A masked man comes in and does a switch with one of the cameramen. He unmasks and it is Johnny Gargano. A brawl happens between the two in the ring and around the ringside area. During the brawl, Johnny appeared to get cut on his nose.

Afterwards in what may have been a dark segment for the crowd, Johnny takes a microphone and mentions his history in Unsanctioned Matches and how he will take Grayson out.