AEW Star Reflects On Relationship With Triple H In NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

Speaking on his FTR with Dax podcast, Dax Harwood reflected on his time in WWE NXT and why he believes he and Cash Wheeler weren’t "Hunter guys", Harwood said:

“He’s someone who changed the trajectory of my career, Cash’s career, and he did it by being a boss first, being a mentor second, and I learned, you know, I’ve said it before, we were never Hunter guys and’ll hold to that until the day we retire.

“I do believe that we were one of his favorites, skill wise, talent wise, I think we were, but we weren’t one of the guys I think he wanted to build the company around or the brand around.

“I think he understood what we offered. I think he understood how, this is egotistical, but how good we were in the ring, the stories we get to tell, and I think he knew that we could be a piece to the puzzle, but I don’t think he wanted us to be the whole puzzle.”

“He loved (Johnny) Gargano and he loved (Tommaso) Ciampa. He loves those guys. He loved Fergal (Finn Balor) and those were his guys.

“So when I say we weren’t his guys, it’s not that he wasn’t a fan of ours, or we weren’t any of his favorite in-ring guys, it’s just we weren’t the guys that I think he wanted to build the company around.

“Like I said, we were out for a couple of weeks. Both of us got injured. I had surgery and Ciampa was just a little banged up. Hunter would call or text him and ask, ‘How are things going?’

“I had surgery and I’m sitting at home and I’m trying to rush back because we got to come back to drop the belts to Gargano and Ciampa, and I heard nothing.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ftr #dax harwood #triple h

