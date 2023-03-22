WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock’s Daughter Set To Make WWE In-Ring Debut At Stand & Deliver

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

Ava (Simone Johnson) will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut at the upcoming Stand & Deliver later this month.

On Tuesday's NXT, there was a Great Debate between The Schism and Chase University, moderated by NXT Level Up commentator Blake Howard. The segment saw Tyler Bate, on behalf of Chase U, challenge The Schism to a match at Stand & Deliver. Joe Gacy turned down the challenge until Duke Hudson said the match will be for the control of Chase U.

The eight-person mixed tag team match will feature The Schism’s Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Bate and Chase U’s Hudson, Thea Hail and Andre Chase. The winners will gain control of Chase University.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Below is the updated card:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title
Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title
Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)
Winners gain control of Chase University.


