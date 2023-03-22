The Rock’s Daughter Set To Make WWE In-Ring Debut At Stand & Deliver

Ava (Simone Johnson) will make her WWE NXT in-ring debut at the upcoming Stand & Deliver later this month.
The eight-person mixed tag team match will feature The Schism’s Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Bate and Chase U’s Hudson, Thea Hail and Andre Chase. The winners will gain control of Chase University.
The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Below is the updated card:
Hosts: Pretty Deadly
NXT Title Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)
Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title
Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.
Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title
Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)
Winners gain control of Chase University.
