WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Trish Stratus Comments On WWE Future Post WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

Trish Stratus Comments On WWE Future Post WrestleMania 39

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Trish Stratus was asked if she will wrestle for WWE beyond WrestleMania 39 or if it will be a one-off. Stratus responded:

“I mean for now, it’s let’s get to WrestleMania and see what’s gonna happen and then yeah, it’s a big, you know, departure (Stratus responded when asked if WrestleMania a one-off).

“I’m doing judging for Canada’s Got Talent as you know. My businesses and my babies. So, it’s only been a couple weeks on the road, I’m like, woo, yeah, okay. It’s quite the balance.

“I got child care in place so there’s all these things to consider… I have to go train at night time.

“When I put my kids to bed, I go train from 9 till midnight so, it’s all these things to consider so, it’s definitely not a full-time.

“I can’t do this as a full-time job right now because there’s other jobs as well but I mean, let’s get to WrestleMania and see what happens.”

Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo

The WWE SummerSlam logo has a new look! The new SummerSlam 2023 logo has been unveiled and is themed for its host city of Detroit with a si [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 07:16PM

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus #hall of fame #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81184/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer