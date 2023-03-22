Trish Stratus Comments On WWE Future Post WrestleMania 39

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Trish Stratus was asked if she will wrestle for WWE beyond WrestleMania 39 or if it will be a one-off. Stratus responded:

“I mean for now, it’s let’s get to WrestleMania and see what’s gonna happen and then yeah, it’s a big, you know, departure (Stratus responded when asked if WrestleMania a one-off).

“I’m doing judging for Canada’s Got Talent as you know. My businesses and my babies. So, it’s only been a couple weeks on the road, I’m like, woo, yeah, okay. It’s quite the balance.

“I got child care in place so there’s all these things to consider… I have to go train at night time.

“When I put my kids to bed, I go train from 9 till midnight so, it’s all these things to consider so, it’s definitely not a full-time.

“I can’t do this as a full-time job right now because there’s other jobs as well but I mean, let’s get to WrestleMania and see what happens.”