Update On WWE / Marvin Jackson Lawsuit From WrestleMania 38

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 21, 2023

According to a new report from PWInsider, fan Marvin Jackson's lawsuit over his alleged auditory injuries suffered at WrestleMania 38 has new updates, as Jackson has responded to WWE’s request that the case be moved to arbitration by asking that the motion be denied.

While WWE’s claim for arbitration was based on phrasing within the terms and conditions required for ticket purchases to the show, Jackson maintains the tickets were acquired by his nephew and therefore he had neither accepted nor was bound by the terms and conditions by WWE.

If any new information comes out, we'll keep you updated.

Source: pwinsider.com
