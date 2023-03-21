WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Crowns New Japan Cup 2023 Winner

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

The New Japan Cup 2023 final was hosted today following a two-week tournament, SANADA went one-on-one with David Finlay.

The finals featured lots of must-see action with the two competitors trading reversals until the conclusion of the match.

In the concluding moments, SANADA delivered his modified DDT to defeat David Finlay and win the New Japan Cup 2023. The former LIJ member will now face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 8, 2023.

Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo

The WWE SummerSlam logo has a new look! The new SummerSlam 2023 logo has been unveiled and is themed for its host city of Detroit with a si [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 07:16PM

 


Tags: #njpw #new japan cup #sanada

