NJPW Crowns New Japan Cup 2023 Winner

The New Japan Cup 2023 final was hosted today following a two-week tournament, SANADA went one-on-one with David Finlay.

The finals featured lots of must-see action with the two competitors trading reversals until the conclusion of the match.

In the concluding moments, SANADA delivered his modified DDT to defeat David Finlay and win the New Japan Cup 2023. The former LIJ member will now face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 8, 2023.

