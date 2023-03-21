NJPW Crowns New Japan Cup 2023 Winner

The New Japan Cup 2023 final was hosted today following a two-week tournament, SANADA went one-on-one with David Finlay.
The finals featured lots of must-see action with the two competitors trading reversals until the conclusion of the match.
In the concluding moments, SANADA delivered his modified DDT to defeat David Finlay and win the New Japan Cup 2023. The former LIJ member will now face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 8, 2023.
SANADA is the New Japan Cup 2023 winner- and will be facing Kazuchika Okada April 8 at Sakura Genesis!#njcup report:https://t.co/rBHDJAdzBC— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 21, 2023
Watch the replay now!https://t.co/UKr3zSrWoo pic.twitter.com/YSzBBApSUM
⚡ Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo
The WWE SummerSlam logo has a new look! The new SummerSlam 2023 logo has been unveiled and is themed for its host city of Detroit with a si [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 07:16PM
