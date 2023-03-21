Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo

The WWE SummerSlam logo has a new look!

The new SummerSlam 2023 logo has been unveiled and is themed for its host city of Detroit with a signature "Motor City" style.

This will be the 36th annual SummerSlam set to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, returning the event to its traditional August slot after the previous year was held in July. This will also be the first event to be held at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in April 2007.

— Ben Kerin (@WNS_BenKerin) March 21, 2023




