WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

Check Out The New WWE SummerSlam 2023 Logo

The WWE SummerSlam logo has a new look!

The new SummerSlam 2023 logo has been unveiled and is themed for its host city of Detroit with a signature "Motor City" style.

This will be the 36th annual SummerSlam set to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, returning the event to its traditional August slot after the previous year was held in July. This will also be the first event to be held at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in April 2007.

Two NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Twitter @WKRDWrestling has revealed NXT champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are “slated to be main roster mainstays in the next [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 05:28PM

 
 


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81178/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer