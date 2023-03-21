WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Fives Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features matches, including Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, Juice Robinson vs. Leon Ruffin, Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey and The Outcasts' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz.

Below is the full card:

- Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi
- Juice Robinson vs. Leon Ruffin
- Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey
- The Renegades (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) vs. Avery Breaux and Mafiosa
- The Outcasts' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz


