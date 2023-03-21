AEW Announces Fives Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features matches, including Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, Juice Robinson vs. Leon Ruffin, Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey and The Outcasts' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz.

Below is the full card:

- Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

- Juice Robinson vs. Leon Ruffin

- Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey

- The Renegades (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) vs. Avery Breaux and Mafiosa

- The Outcasts' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz