Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has updated the match card for WrestleMania 39 following Monday's RAW. Check out all the matches announced so far for April 1 & 2 n Inglewood, California.
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA
- WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
