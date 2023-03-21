WWE RAW Results (3/20/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/20/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

From there, we shoot inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. where we see the giant WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign hanging in the rafters. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Usos Kick Off Raw

After that, the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens' theme hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter" to kick off this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. He stops half-way down the ramp and his music cuts off.

He turns and looks at the entrance area and the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn's entrance tune hits. Zayn comes out and he and Owens have some pleasantries off-mic to each other as they begin walking to the ring together with smiles on their faces as Zayn's music continues to play and the crowd goes wild.

We see highlights of Owens and Zayn finally making up and hugging after beating down The Usos on last week's show. The two are seen smiling in the ring watching the footage on the big screen as it wraps up. The fans break out in some Sami chants and Owens begins, "You know ... I think they like you."

The fans then begin breaking out in loud "K-O!" chants. Zayn fires back, "Sounds like they like you, too. Pal." Owens jokes that they did that out of politeness because of the Sami chants and him acknowledging them. Sami says it feels so good to be out here together on the same page again.

Zayn admits he went at things the wrong way. He says week after week he would tell Owens that they can forget the friendship, they need to work together to take out The Bloodline. Zayn says they've done everything together their whole careers -- and they did it as brothers.

Owens goes on to talk about how he always considered Sami the best wrestler he's ever seen or worked with. He says that's why it bothered him to see him under the thumb of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He says he could tell immediately that Zayn out-grew and became better than everyone in The Bloodline.

He says now it's time to take out The Bloodline. Sami says he thinks he knows what's coming now. They look up at the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign in the rafters and then the theme for The Usos hits. Out comes record-long WWE Tag-Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso looking all business as they head to the ring together.

The Usos mock Owens and Zayn being best friends and big fans of each other. They say it's just a matter of time before one of them stabs the other in the back. Sami laughs and says everyone knows that Jey is just waiting to back-stab Roman Reigns.

Owens finally gets down to the point and says there's only one place to settle all their beef. He says Jimmy it will be you and your brother Jey Uso versus he and his brother Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso says they're the greatest tag-team in the world and they don't deserve a shot. He says Sami and Kevin been on the same page for like two minutes. He says The Usos been on the same page since day one. Jey says on the other hand this may be a chance to put this Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens issue in the dirt.

He says with that said, they accept. They tell them they don't have to wait until WrestleMania. He drops the mic and The Usos hit the ring and start brawling with Zayn and Owens. Owens ends up super-kicking Uso but when Zayn goes for the follow-up big boot in the corner, he slides under the ropes and The Usos retreat.

They grab chairs but a bunch of officials run down to stop them. Just as they do, we see a car arriving to the building on the big screen. Out of one door pops Solo Sikoa. Out of the two back-doors pops Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, which elicits a huge pop from the crowd. The three begin heading inside the arena.

Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford

We shoot to the commentary desk where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves react to what just went down in the opening segment. We then hear them run down the advertised action for tonight. After that, we head back down to the ring for our first match of the evening.

The familiar sounds of Austin Theory's entrance theme music hits and the WWE United States Champion begins heading down to the ring for our Raw opener. He will be in a non-title showdown against Montez Ford of The Street Profits. That match is next. We head to a pre-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Theory in the ring finishing up his entrance. Now the theme for The Street Profits plays and out comes Montez Ford ready to go one-on-one against the U.S. Champion.

Now the bell sounds to get our first match of tonight's show officially off-and-running. We see Theory starting off well, but not too well, as Ford takes over and starts not only dominating the action but showboating afterwards. He does the "You Can't See Me" gesture to Theory while he's down.

Ford gets Theory in the corner and stomps a mudhole in his ass like a prime "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Ford knocks Theory out to the floor and follows out after him. He throws him over the barricade and the action continues in the crowd.

Ford sits down and poses with some fans as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see Ford still working Theory over, even hitting some of his crazy, athletic high spots. Theory shifts the momentum in his favor and hits his A-Town Down finisher for the win.

Winner: Austin Theory

The U.S. Champion Has A Message For John Cena

Once the match wraps up, a very serious-looking Austin Theory gets on the microphone and his music cuts off. He says "he didn't believe in me." He vows to make John Cena a believer after they share the ring with WrestleMania.

An Update From The Bloodline Locker Room

Now we shoot backstage and we see The Bloodline sitting in their locker room. Jimmy Uso passionately complains about having to constantly explain himself for the actions of Jey Uso. He says he will absolutely never forgive ...Sami Zayn...for that.

Roman Reigns tells "The Wise Man" something and clears the locker room. He tells Jey Uso not to leave. He and Jey sit alone together as the rest of The Bloodline head out of the locker room. Jey looks nervous as we head to a commercial break.

Roman Reigns Got The Answers From Jey Uso

When we return from the break we see Reigns and Jey still sitting alone. Roman tells Jey it's been a minute since he's seen or heard from him. He talks about having to beg his brother to get some answers and now all of a sudden he's back making decisions about title defenses and WrestleMania matches.

Reigns says in order to make decisions, you've got to be part of The Bloodline. Reigns asks Jey if he's still part of his family. Jey says he's with him. He's Bloodline, Uce. Reigns stares at him and says, "I hope so. That's all I needed to hear. I'll see you later." Jey goes to get up but Reigns stops him. "I love you," he adds.

He shakes his head in approval and then Jey gets up without responding and walks off. Reigns' face changes and then The Wise Man appears next to him and kneels down. "My Tribal Chief, did you find out the answers you were looking for." Reigns shakes his head and responds, "Yes, Wise Man."

Chelsea Green Makes WrestleMania Demands From Adam Pearce

We hear Patrick and Graves run down the teams for the men's showcase four-way match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. We then shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with Adam Pearce. He asks him about the match.

Chelsea Green interrupts before he can say anything and she talks about her partner for tonight not being here. She says she has a replacement and tells Pearce to find the official necessary to add her and her new partner, Piper Niven, to the women's showcase four-way match at WrestleMania.

Pearce tells Green he is still finalizing the teams. Green says not to make her angry or she'll go on Twitter and put him on blast or worse, block him. "Put me in the match, Adam. Bye~!" She and Niven walk off.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Tale Of The Tape For WrestleMania

From there, we head to a commercial break as we see Omos walking backstage. When we return from the break, the commentators hype the announced showdown between Omos and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Then we shoot to a very elaborate tale of the tape video package that focuses on some of the impressive physical stats, attributes and accomplishments for Omos and Brock Lesnar to further promote their match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Omos vs. Mustafa Ali

Now we head back inside the Enterprise Center where Omos' theme hits and "The Nigerian Giant" makes his way out accompanied by MVP. The two head down to the ring together for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is a very hesitant Mustafa Ali. The bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Omos running over Ali straight out of the gate. As he continues to manhandle Ali in the ring, we see Dolph Ziggler dressed up watching the action unfold on a monitor backstage with a smile on his face.

Omos quickly finishes Ali off with his finisher and gets the easy pin fall victory in what amounted to nothing more than a basic squash match to feature Omos as a killer ahead of his battle against "The Beast Incarnate."

Winner: Omos

IMPAULSIVE TV With Logan Paul & Seth Rollins

We shoot backstage after the match and see the locker room of Logan Paul. He emerges with his father and entourage as he is approached by The Miz.

Miz says he has some notes they can go over, assuming Paul wants the host of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on the first edition of IMPAULSIVE TV. Paul blows him off and continues walking as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the commercials, we see Logan Paul make his way out to the ring, which is decked out in the set for the debut edition of IMPAULSIVE TV in WWE. He gets on the mic and the fans immediately boo.

Paul says he doesn't care, calling the fans dorks that can't see the amount of talent standing in front of them. He calls himself a 360-degree entertainer who can fill any seat and compete with anyone on the WWE roster. He says whether the fans like it or not, he is that good.

He says no one is on his level and that's why he didn't invite anyone as a guest for the debut episode of IMPAULSIVE TV tonight. He then proceeds to get a bunch of cheap heat taking shots at the local St. Louis teams. He then boasts taking on Seth "Freakin'" Rollins on his 28th birthday at WrestleMania.

Logan calls Seth one of the top three in this business and says he's honored to share the ring with him. He recalls taking with his brother Jake Paul and he says Jake made a good point. He says it's hard to be afraid of a guy named Seth. The fans get on Paul's case with "What?!" chants after everything he says.

The fans continue to bombard him with chants and then he brags about knocking out Seth Rollins. He asks for a replay of the KO. He mocks Rollins and says he looks stupid. He has the guys in the truck re-play it a few times and even add some clown animation and sound effects as they loop the KO shot over and over again.

As he continues laughing and taunting, his mic cuts out. He smacks the mic a few times and it comes back briefly but then stops again. He grabs a new mic and when he does, we see Seth Rollins in the production truck screwing around. He talks into the camera and does his maniacal laugh. He asks if Logan is having some production issues.

Rollins then questions how we're gonna fix this awful debut episode of IMPAULSIVE TV. He then reaches over and hits a button. The button cues his theme music. The fans start singing along as always and he struts around the back as he heads down to the ring.

We see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins head down to the ring as Logan Paul yells at the fans to shut up. Logan calls the fans tone deaf and tells Seth that his outfit is stupid. Rollins enters the ring and his music dies down. He grabs a mic but then drops it and spears Paul. The two start brawling and a ton of officials run out to break them up.

They break free and continue brawling, taking out everything on the announce desk in the process. Logan stands up on the announce table but Seth sweeps his legs out from him so he takes a back bump on the table. He stays laying there as Rollins heads to the top-rope.

He leaps off but Paul stands up and shoves some officials in front of him, which Rollins takes out. Paul then sneaks in another super quick knockout punch that knocks Rollins unconscious. Paul does a cocky laugh and walks off as Rollins remains laid out face-first on the floor at ringside.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano

We return from the break and the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits. Out comes The Judgment Day member accompanied by Damian Priest. As they head to the ring, we see highlights of the Dominik and Rey Mysterio segment from Friday's SmackDown.

After the highlights wrap up, we return live and the theme for Dom dies down. Now the theme for his opponent, Johnny Gargano, plays. The NXT legend emerges and heads to the ring as highlights are shown of his brawl with Grayson Waller from his front yard from last Tuesday's NXT on USA show.

The bell sounds and we're now officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw in St. Louis. We see Gargano faring well in the early goings, despite having his ribs taped up as a result of the home attack from Grayson Waller last week.

As Dom starts to take over on the floor at ringside, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Dom still dominating the match until finally a big super kick from Johnny Wrestling shifts the offensive momentum into his favor. He tries, but fails, several times in his attempt to finish off The Judgment Day member, as Dom continues to hang on.

The two fight up to the top-rope where Dom face-front suplexes Gargano off and follows behind him with a frog-splash for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio Has Idea To Get Rey Mysterio To Accept His Challenge

Dominik Mysterio gets on the mic after the match and mentions that his sorry excuse for a father once again turned down his challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

He says this Friday when SmackDown is in Las Vegas, the entire Mysterio family will be in attendance. He says he thinks he has an idea how to get Rey Mysterio to accept the challenge this week.

"The Wise Man" Delivers Update To The Bloodline From "The Tribal Chief"

Now we shoot backstage and we see "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman with The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Heyman happily tells them that their "Tribal Chief" have sushi and the rest of the fixings ready for him on the plane.

He tells them Reigns is proud of all of their hard work and says they have the rest of the night off. The three get ready to leave and enjoy the food until Heyman tells Solo Sikoa that Reigns didn't mean him.

He says Roman wants to talk to him. Solo heads into The Bloodline locker room as The Usos walk off. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Edge Wants "The Demon" At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

We return from the break and shoot to a dark room with three candles lit and see Edge talking into the camera with a message for Finn Balor. Edge calls himself a hostile man and a caged animal that keeps himself that way so he can function in society.

He says when he's locked in a cage, however, he no longer has to be a caged animal. He can be unapologetic about his violence. He talks about going through hell with "The Dead Man" himself. He claims to be the "evil in the valley" in the valley of the shadow of death.

He refers to himself as "The Devil." He says Finn Balor needs to stay at home. He tells him to send "The Demon" to WrestleMania. "I'd like to meet 'em." The segment ends on that note.

Rhea Ripley With A Message For "The Queen"

Now we return inside the Enterprise Center where the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley makes her way out and heads down to the ring. The Judgment Day member will be in action next here on Raw.

As Ripley settles inside the ring, we see split-screen highlights from this past Friday's SmackDown of the wild brawl between "Mami" and the SmackDown Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

We return live and Ripley demands the music be cut. She then brings up the words she exchanged with Charlotte on Friday's show. The one thing she doesn't agree with is the part about living in the past. She says Charlotte doesn't want to accept the future and that's why she's stuck on their first meeting three years ago.

She says Charlotte views herself as the leader of the women's division. She says true leaders respect others. She says she got the impression after her first match with Charlotte that she'll never respect her. She tells the fans not to "What?!" her as they begin repeating the popular "Stone Cold"-friendly phrase after each statement she makes.

Ripley says what "The Queen" likes to do is hold people down, but she refuses to let that happen to her. She says Charlotte is washed, her time is done and now it's her time to go home. She says without WWE, Charlotte is nothing.

She vows to win the title at WrestleMania and become the biggest star in WWE. She says when Charlotte sees her holding her title over her head, she's gonna know all her insecurities are true. She says she doesn't need Charlotte to respect her, but she will fear her.

Damage CTRL Confronts Rhea Ripley

Now the theme for Damage CTRL hits and out comes Bayley and the duo of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Bayley says she respects Rhea Ripley but is surprised she didn't come to her for tips on how to beat Charlotte, since it's something she did in her first WrestleMania.

Bayley goes on to mention Ripley is getting a little too arrogant for her own good. She says maybe it's time for Damage CTRL to show her that Raw is their show. Ripley laughs and says she's not in her ring gear but if one of them wants to try and make her leave the ring, they can bring it.

Bayley says she's the only one wearing ring gear so it looks like it'll be her. We shoot backstage and we see Adam Pearce noticing this on a monitor. He sends a referee out and says to make it official. Bayley approaches the ring as we head to a commercial break.

Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley

When we return from the break, we see Bayley versus Rhea Ripley in one-on-one action in progress inside the squared circle. The two lock horns and straight out of the gate we see "Mami" start to dominate the action.

Ripley continues to out-muscle and work over Bayley until the Damage CTRL leader gets some help in the form of interference from Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky at ringside. As Bayley starts to take over, the theme for Becky Lynch hits.

"The Man" emerges with a giant bag of popcorn and Trish Stratus and Lita on each side. The three make their way down to the ringside area as the Bayley and Rhea Ripley match continues. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see the legendary trio of Trish, Lita and Becky helping keep things more fair, with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky having to deal with them the first time they tried to get involved in the action since they joined the ringside area.

Now that the playing field is level, we see Ripley recover and blast Bayley with a headbutt before following up with her Rip-Tide finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Otis Sides With Chad Gable Over Maximum Male Models

We shoot backstage where we see Chad Gable running around looking for Otis. We see him catch up with Otis while he's got cucumbers in his eyes. As he gets a manicure we see Gable give him the exciting news that the two have been given a spot in the showcase four-way match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Now we see the Maximum Male Models show up and Gable bickers with their female leader as she informs Gable that the MMM match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson has been postponed. This time, however, Otis sides with Gable. The two walk off together.

Ricochet vs. Chad Gable

It's time for the highlight of the night! With that said, Ricochet's theme music hits and as the familiar music plays, we see Ricochet make his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. He goes one-on-one against one-half of Alpha Academy when Raw returns.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Ricochet in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent for tonight's match. Standing by his side is Braun Strowman, which prompts Patrick and Graves to inform us that they are both involved in the men's showcase four-way match at WrestleMania.

Now the Alpha Academy theme hits and out comes Chad Gable accompanied by Otis, two more men set for the aforementioned men's four-way showcase match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Gable immediately go to work on Ricochet with mat-based grappling action. Ricochet starts fighting his way into competitive form until Gable brings Ricochet to the top-rope and sends him crashing down to the mat below.

Gable leaps off and connects with a flying clothesline for a close near fall attempt. After Ricochet kicks out, we see Gable play to the crowd in heel fashion as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and we see Gable nearly finish off Ricochet a few times, including with a float-over DDT and a Dragon Suplex, however the highlight of the night hangs on and keeps this one alive.

Maxine Dupree lures Otis away from ringside, which distracts Gable and allows Ricochet to connect with a Shooting Star Press off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ricochet

Bianca Belair & Asuka vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

After the match, we see WWE has confirmed The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. From there, we return inside the arena where Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

We head to a pre-match commercial break as "The EST of WWE" settles inside the squared circle for the scheduled bout that will see her team up with her WrestleMania Goes Hollywood opponent, Asuka, for a tag-team showdown against the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the latter of whom is filling in for the previously announced Carmella.

Green and Belair kick things off for their respective teams as we return from the break and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Belair jump into an offensive lead over Green straight out of the gate.

However it's evident immediately that Belair and Asuka are going to struggle to stay on the same page, as "The Empress of Tomorrow" tags herself in almost instantly. Belair and Asuka stare each other down as the action in this tag bout continues and we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. Things build to a spot that sees the match wrapped up after the Raw Women's Champion shows off an impressive display of strength by hoisting up Piper Niven and connecting with her K.O.D. finisher for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka beat down "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair and leave her laying as the commentators promote their showdown for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Bianca Belair & Asuka

Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Close Out Raw

When we return from the commercial break, the familiar (catchy-ass) sounds of the entrance theme music for The Bloodline leader and "The Tribal Chief" plays. With that said, the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns emerges with "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa by his side.

The Bloodline members head to the ring and settle inside. Reigns tells St. Louis to "acknowledge him" and they do. After that, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme music.

"The American Nightmare" comes out and heads to the ring. He says he'd normally say, "St. Louis, so what do you want to talk about?" but he feels he already knows. He looks at Reigns and mentions the warning he has promised to give him.

Paul Heyman speaks up but Cody tells him to pipe down and back up. Heyman obliges nervously. Reigns then goes on to say that Cody isn't built for this. He says he's what he used to be. He said Cody wasn't able to do the Stardust thing so he ran away. He says he created a company that he couldn't even get over in.

The crowd "ooh'd" and "ahh'd" at that. Reigns runs him down some more by mentioning his father and then talking about how Cody's little pec went pop the second he finally came back to WWE and started to get over.

Cody says maybe he is guilty of running away in the past but notes that no one needs to bring up his father one more time. He says he's gonna vomit if someone else brings up his name. He says Dusty Rhodes isn't gonna come down and hit anyone with a bionic elbow. He says he's the only one showing up at WrestleMania.

Rhodes says if everyone wants to talk about family, they should bring up his mother who would tell him to knock him out already and when he's down, give him another good shot for good measure.

He then tells Reigns that not only is he gonna lose his title at WrestleMania, but Jey is gonna leave him. He says when that happens, Jimmy is gonna leave him, too. Reigns looks nervous. He says Solo Sikoa has been staring at him all night.

He says he thinks he's ready but Cody tells him he's not. Cody then tells Reigns that Solo will leave him, too. He says then Paul Heyman will "become an advocate again." He says that'll leave Roman as a Chief without a Tribe. The fans chant "Cody! Cody!"

Roman Reigns doesn't say anything. He just drops the mic and walks off. Paul Heyman follows him. Solo Sikoa does not. He and Cody stare at each other. Cody yells something to him off-mic. Reigns turns and sees Sikoa still in the ring so he yells at him to come with him.

Cody jumps on the mic again and tells Solo, "It's just like I said. You're not ready." Solo stops and takes his towel off his head. He goes for a Samoan Spike but Cody stops him. He goes to do it again but Reigns jumps on the ring apron and stops him.

He tells Solo off-mic this is what Cody wants him to do as the fans chant "You're not ready!" at Solo in the background. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!