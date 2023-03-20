WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nia Jax Comments On A Potential Run With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

In January Nia Jax returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble having not been seen on WWE television since November 2021 but she hasn’t made any additional appearances for the company. In regard to if she would join AEW, she said in a virtual signing:

“I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.” 


