Nia Jax Comments On A Potential Run With AEW

In January Nia Jax returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble having not been seen on WWE television since November 2021 but she hasn’t made any additional appearances for the company. In regard to if she would join AEW, she said in a virtual signing:

“I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.”