WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Six-Man Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

Six-Man Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A six-man tag team match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have chosen Sting as their partner to answer a challenge from Kip Sabian, The Butcher and the Blade.

Below is the updated card for this week's episode:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight
- No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway
- The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting
- Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
- Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson
- Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

The Future of FTR Has Been Decided

The future of FTR has been decided after many months of speculation. Dax Harwood confirmed the news today on social media. After their surp [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2023 05:25PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81165/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer