Six-Man Tag Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A six-man tag team match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have chosen Sting as their partner to answer a challenge from Kip Sabian, The Butcher and the Blade.

Below is the updated card for this week's episode:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight

- No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway

- The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting

- Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

- Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

- Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm