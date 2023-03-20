WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Match Announced And Set For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

WWE has announced the four Superstars for Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WrestleMania 29. The match will feature Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. 3 teams TBD

Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match
Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

