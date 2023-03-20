Lita Wants Pro Wrestling In The Future To Be "Genderless"

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita has called for pro wrestling to be genderless going forward.

In recent years inter-gender wrestling in WWE has been a no-go, mainly due to sponsorship deals frowning upon men striking women.

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, Lita, who often got into a brawl or two with the men during the Attitude Era said that she thinks the next barrier to be broken in pro wrestling is for genderless. The Hall of Famer said:

“To me, the next barrier is genderless. I don’t care how you identify, we’re just going to go out there and show out. And it’s not like ‘what women do we have on the show? Where’s this representation?’ No, fair game. Everyone go. Grab your spot and we go out there.

“Some nights that might mean eight women’s matches on the card, some nights that might mean two.”

“To not still feel like it’s a box to check to make sure to represent the women. Of course they’re going to be represented, because they’re good.”

“Just continuing on not being confined by gender, it’s like: ‘I see a prize, I go after it. We’re not worried about what defines my gender. I see a title, and that’s what I want to do.”