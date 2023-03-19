WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Future of FTR Has Been Decided

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2023

The future of FTR has been decided after many months of speculation. Dax Harwood confirmed the news today on social media.

After their surprise return at AEW Revolution 2023, fans have been wondering if they will be staying with All Elite Wrestling. Harwood took to Twitter and teased the team's future, but added that for the time being, they can't go into further detail.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all."

Why Jim Ross Missed AEW Dynamite/Rampage Event In Canada

Jim Ross was noticeably absent from the recent AEW Dynamite/Rampage event in Winnipeg, Canada. Paul Wight replaced JR on commentary for Ramp [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2023 11:03AM


Tags: #aew #ftr #dax harwood

