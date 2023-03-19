The future of FTR has been decided after many months of speculation. Dax Harwood confirmed the news today on social media.
After their surprise return at AEW Revolution 2023, fans have been wondering if they will be staying with All Elite Wrestling. Harwood took to Twitter and teased the team's future, but added that for the time being, they can't go into further detail.
"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all."
Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 19, 2023
