Independent Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien (SPO) who has worked on the independent circuit for many years sadly passed away yesterday.

WNS wishes Sean Patrick O’Brien's friends and family our deepest and heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.

💔💔



R.I.P. Sean Patrick O’Brien

aka SPO.



He taught us to always tell our friends we love them. The definition of “team player”. We will love you forever. 🦓 @officialspo502 pic.twitter.com/cZh3BwZAXD — ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) March 18, 2023