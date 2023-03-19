WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Independent Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2023

Independent Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien (SPO) who has worked on the independent circuit for many years sadly passed away yesterday.

WNS wishes Sean Patrick O’Brien's friends and family our deepest and heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.


Tags: #sean patrick obrien #spo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81149/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer