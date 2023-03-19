Independent Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien (SPO) who has worked on the independent circuit for many years sadly passed away yesterday.
WNS wishes Sean Patrick O’Brien's friends and family our deepest and heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.
💔💔— ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) March 18, 2023
R.I.P. Sean Patrick O’Brien
aka SPO.
He taught us to always tell our friends we love them. The definition of “team player”. We will love you forever. 🦓 @officialspo502 pic.twitter.com/cZh3BwZAXD
We were going to announce another match today, but it doesn’t feel appropriate knowing our friends and family are grieving the loss of referee SPO.— SUMMIT Pro (@SummitProIndy) March 18, 2023
Today, we’re striving to be like SPO.
Tell your people you love them.
Take the photos.
Support indie wrestling. pic.twitter.com/NovTykEgfP
