Pat Buck Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At House Rules

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

AEW hosted a House Rules live event tonight in Troy, Ohio.

During the second-ever AEW live event, former WWE producer Pat Buck who has been working for AEW since he left WWE last year made a surprise appearance.

Buck went up against QT Marshall. During the conclusion of the bout TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs came down to the ring to distract Buck which allowed Marshall to pick up the win.


