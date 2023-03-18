WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Longtime WWE Employee Departs Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Longtime WWE writer Nick Manfredini has reportedly left the company having joined over a decade ago.

It is being reported he left earlier this year, although it remains unclear if he was released or departed of his own accord. It’s also unknown what led to the exit, reports Fightful.

Manfredini worked for the Howard Stern show before he joined WWE in 2010. He was said to be "heavily influential" in the creation of the Firefly Funhouse segments with Bray Wyatt being a big fan of his work.

For those wondering, he left a while before Wyatt left television.

