Road Dogg Sounds Off On MJF Fan Incident

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 18, 2023

During the latest episode of Oh You Didn't Know?, Road Dogg spoke about the incident in which MJF threw a drink into a young fan.

“To me, that’s not a good thing unless that was a plant or somebody’s kid and they knew that it was okay to do that. I don’t think it’s good … I’m thinking about it from a corporate standpoint and I can tell you this much, we wouldn’t do that on one of our shows and if the individual did it on one of our shows, they would probably be punished for it."

What are your thoughts on the incident? Let us know below!

Source: ringsidenews.com
Tags: #aew #mjf #wwe #road dogg

