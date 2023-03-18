AEW Star Suffered A Concussion During This Past Week's Dynamite

Stu Grayson has revealed that Evil Uno suffered a concussion on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Grayson returned to the ring for AEW teaming with Uno and Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta. The Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win.

Commentary would later in the show reveals Uno had been taken to hospital.

During Friday's Rampage, A Stu Grayson promo aired, which revealed Uno had suffered a concussion.