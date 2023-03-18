WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Suffered A Concussion During This Past Week's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Stu Grayson has revealed that Evil Uno suffered a concussion on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Grayson returned to the ring for AEW teaming with Uno and Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta. The Blackpool Combat Club picked up the win.

Commentary would later in the show reveals Uno had been taken to hospital.

During Friday's Rampage, A Stu Grayson promo aired, which revealed Uno had suffered a concussion.

Tony Khan Fires Back At AEW Critics

Tony Khan has fired back at critics who took issue with his recent announcement that Kenny Omega will be part of a "dream match" on the Marc [...]

