WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Fires Back At AEW Critics

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Tony Khan Fires Back At AEW Critics

Tony Khan has fired back at critics who took issue with his recent announcement that Kenny Omega will be part of a "dream match" on the March 22 episode of Dynamite.

Khan revealed Kenny Omega will take on El Hijo Del Vikingo in a match that was originally set to take place in 2021.

This had led to many on Twitter wondering who El Hijo Del Vikingo is, and why this would be considered a dream match, especially those who are not familiar with the Japanese wrestling scene.  

On the matter, Khan took to social media and said:

“They aren’t doing it to be genuine. A large % of those replies aren’t from real people, a lot of them are accounts that upon inspection seem to only exist to question and rip AEW and most of their other content seems to be a cover story to justify the existence of these accounts.

“One of my favorite bits they do is when they claim they used to love AEW in the old days, but not anymore, yet when you dig into their old posts, there’s nothing positive on AEW ever. Yes, I’m sure you all used to be great fans despite no evidence of that whatsoever.”


Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81139/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer