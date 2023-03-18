Tony Khan Fires Back At AEW Critics

Tony Khan has fired back at critics who took issue with his recent announcement that Kenny Omega will be part of a "dream match" on the March 22 episode of Dynamite.

Khan revealed Kenny Omega will take on El Hijo Del Vikingo in a match that was originally set to take place in 2021.

This had led to many on Twitter wondering who El Hijo Del Vikingo is, and why this would be considered a dream match, especially those who are not familiar with the Japanese wrestling scene.

On the matter, Khan took to social media and said:

“They aren’t doing it to be genuine. A large % of those replies aren’t from real people, a lot of them are accounts that upon inspection seem to only exist to question and rip AEW and most of their other content seems to be a cover story to justify the existence of these accounts.

“One of my favorite bits they do is when they claim they used to love AEW in the old days, but not anymore, yet when you dig into their old posts, there’s nothing positive on AEW ever. Yes, I’m sure you all used to be great fans despite no evidence of that whatsoever.”