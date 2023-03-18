WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hides Cryptic Bray Wyatt Reference Backstage During SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Bray Wyatt tonight was not on Friday Night SmackDown but there was seemingly a hint for what his future hold.

During the live FOX broadcast, LA Knight was involved in a backstage segment with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio that will lead to a singles match on next week's SmackDown. Just prior to this backstage interview Kayla Braxton tried to interview Knight and in the background could see Wyatt's logo. Does this mean he is coming for LA Knight at WrestleMania!?

Wyatt was recently reported to be dealing with a "physical issue" and there is some doubt still about his status for WrestleMania.

LA Knight watch your back!

 
 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #la knight #bray wyatt

