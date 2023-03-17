WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Best Of Super Juniors 30 Schedule

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 17, 2023

The annual Best of Super Juniors tournament is going to be underway real soon. This is one of the oldest traditions in NJPW, and has a rich history. 

The list of dates announced for the 30th annual Best of the Super Juniors is down below:

Friday May 12 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Saturday May 13 Nagano, Nagano Prefectural Budokan
Sunday May 14 Nagoya, Nagoya International Convention Center Event Hall
Tuesday May 16 Akita, Akita Prefectural Budokan
Wednesday May 17 Miyagi, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
Thursday May 18 Iwate, Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium
Friday May 19 Aomori, Maeda Sub Arena
Sunday May 21 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Tuesday May 23 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Wednesday May 24 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Friday May 26 Tokyo, Yoyogi 2nd National Gymnasium
Sunday May 28 Tokyo, Ota-Ku Gymnasium

Below is the statement by NJPW:

An intense schedule will see 12 events over 16 days, with the tour starting in Korakuen Hall and running to Ota-ku, which will see its first BOSJ final in tournament history. The 30th running of this iconic tournament is sure to see incredible competition over a spectacular fortnight- don’t miss a moment!

 

As of right now there have been no wrestlers confirmed.

Source: njpw1972.com
