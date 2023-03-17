WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Davey Richards Retires From Pro Wrestling Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 17, 2023

Several promotions have cut ties with Davey Richards over allegations of domestic violence. Davey Richards issued a statement, and you can read it down below.

Hello everyone -

Wow, what a couple of days.

There are allegations of Domestic Violence against me.

The allegations I adamantly deny and if you look on casenet in MO under my name Wesley David Richards you’ll see there are no charges filed against me.

However, I do understand the industry’s stance on this matter.

Everyone should feel safe at shows and I do not want to be the person whom damages that.

The pic being posted of my wife’s eye is from training and we regulatory train in martial arts as many of the students have have got black eyes and such.

Again, no charges were filed and I deny these allegations but I must do what is right and not what I want.

So I am canceling myself.

This great sport is far too wonderful for anyone, including myself to tarnish it.

I will wrap up my shows this weekend and I will be retiring from professional wrestling.

Please continue to support Team Ambition and this sport.

Davey"

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 in the USA. 

Source: pwinsider.com
