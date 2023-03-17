WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston Pulled From Upcoming Events Due To COVID

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

AEW star Eddie Kingston has COVID-19 and won’t be able to compete in upcoming OTT events.

Kingston is in isolation and will mist the big ScrapperMania 7 special.

OTT tweeted, "Unfortunately Eddie Kingston has tested positive for Covid and is currently isolated, as a result he can no longer appear at OTT #Wolverhampton #Dublin & #Belfast."

Kingston has since deactivated his Twitter, but it is unknown at this time why.

