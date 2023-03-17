Eddie Kingston Pulled From Upcoming Events Due To COVID

AEW star Eddie Kingston has COVID-19 and won’t be able to compete in upcoming OTT events.

Kingston is in isolation and will mist the big ScrapperMania 7 special.

OTT tweeted, "Unfortunately Eddie Kingston has tested positive for Covid and is currently isolated, as a result he can no longer appear at OTT #Wolverhampton #Dublin & #Belfast."

Kingston has since deactivated his Twitter, but it is unknown at this time why.