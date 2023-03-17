WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces "Dream Match" For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the following "dream match" on Twitter for the March 22 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“This Wednesday, March 22 Independence, MO
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVE

Dream Match
@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa

In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday!”


