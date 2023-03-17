Tony Khan Announces "Dream Match" For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the following "dream match" on Twitter for the March 22 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“This Wednesday, March 22 Independence, MO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVE

Dream Match

@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa

In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday!”