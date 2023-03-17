WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Talent Were Reportedly Emailed About Fine Saraya Received

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

AEW Talent Were Reportedly Emailed About Fine Saraya Received

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Saraya was involved in a segment with The Outcasts with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. 

During her entrance down to the ring, Saraya delivered a middle finger twice and following the segment Saraya tweeted that she got fined for saying "twat" which is British slang and considered a general insult.

In an update, Fightful Select reports this was a legit fine and the money went to AEW Together projects. The company also issued an email to AEW talent noting Saraya was fined for using profanity along with the middle finger which was not signed off by the producer of the match (BJ Whitmer).

AEW has strict rules about direct middle fingers and gestures toward fans.

Stu Grayson Re-Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Stu Grayson has re-signed with AEW. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that the Dark Order member, who returned on Wednesday’s episode o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 08:26AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #saraya #paige

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81125/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer