AEW Talent Were Reportedly Emailed About Fine Saraya Received

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Saraya was involved in a segment with The Outcasts with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

During her entrance down to the ring, Saraya delivered a middle finger twice and following the segment Saraya tweeted that she got fined for saying "twat" which is British slang and considered a general insult.

In an update, Fightful Select reports this was a legit fine and the money went to AEW Together projects. The company also issued an email to AEW talent noting Saraya was fined for using profanity along with the middle finger which was not signed off by the producer of the match (BJ Whitmer).

AEW has strict rules about direct middle fingers and gestures toward fans.