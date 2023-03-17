WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Masha Slamovich to face Nick Gage for GCW World Title TONIGHT!

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 17, 2023

Masha Slamovich to face Nick Gage for GCW World Title TONIGHT!

Be sure to follow @WNSource on all social media outlets for up-to-date match results tonight as we cover GCW's "Eye for an Eye" tonight!

Watch along with us - Watch LIVE on @FiteTV

On March 17th GCW presents Eye For An Eye live on FITE+ straight from Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. The event features the GCW World Title Match where Nick Gage defends his title against Masha Slamovich and the first time ever match - it's Homicide vs Matt Cardona.

Check the full lineup below:

Willie Mack vs Tony Deppen

GCW Extreme Title Match
Joey Janela (c) vs Grim Reefer

Blake Christian vs Jack Cartwheel
Homicide vs Matt Cardona
Gringo Loco vs Bandido

Tag Team Matches
Jordan Oliver & Mike Bailey vs Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & Kushida)
Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck vs Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

GCW World Title Match
Nick Gage (c) vs Masha Slamovich

*lineup subject to change

Source: fite.tv
Tags: #gcw #gcweye #irishwhip #masha

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81122/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer