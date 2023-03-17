Masha Slamovich to face Nick Gage for GCW World Title TONIGHT!

Posted By: The YETI on Mar 17, 2023

On March 17th GCW presents Eye For An Eye live on FITE+ straight from Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. The event features the GCW World Title Match where Nick Gage defends his title against Masha Slamovich and the first time ever match - it's Homicide vs Matt Cardona.



Check the full lineup below:



Willie Mack vs Tony Deppen



GCW Extreme Title Match

Joey Janela (c) vs Grim Reefer



Blake Christian vs Jack Cartwheel

Homicide vs Matt Cardona

Gringo Loco vs Bandido



Tag Team Matches

Jordan Oliver & Mike Bailey vs Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & Kushida)

Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck vs Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)



GCW World Title Match

Nick Gage (c) vs Masha Slamovich



*lineup subject to change