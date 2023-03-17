Masha Slamovich to face Nick Gage for GCW World Title TONIGHT!

Be sure to follow @WNSource on all social media outlets for up-to-date match results tonight as we cover GCW's "Eye for an Eye" tonight!
*FRIDAY - NYC!*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 14, 2023
HOMICIDE and MATT CARDONA collide for the first time at #GCWEye!
Plus:
Gage v Masha
Time Splitters v Bailey/Oliver
Bandido v Gringo
Blake v Cartwheel
Macizos v Rina/Wreck
Janela v Reefer
Deppen v Mack
more
Tix:https://t.co/xgU97kvpIY
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/8cuGSP3ZkT
On March 17th GCW presents Eye For An Eye live on FITE+ straight from Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. The event features the GCW World Title Match where Nick Gage defends his title against Masha Slamovich and the first time ever match - it's Homicide vs Matt Cardona.
Check the full lineup below:
Willie Mack vs Tony Deppen
GCW Extreme Title Match
Joey Janela (c) vs Grim Reefer
Blake Christian vs Jack Cartwheel
Homicide vs Matt Cardona
Gringo Loco vs Bandido
Tag Team Matches
Jordan Oliver & Mike Bailey vs Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & Kushida)
Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck vs Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
GCW World Title Match
Nick Gage (c) vs Masha Slamovich
*lineup subject to change
