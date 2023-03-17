Kofi Kingston To Undergo Ankle Surgery Today

Kofi Kingston is set to undergo surgery for the ankle injury that he suffered on SmackDown earlier this month.

During March 3 episode of SmackDown, Kingston injured his ankle when Drew McIntyre hit a flip dive over the top rope onto several wrestlers. It was reported at the time to be a freak accident.

Kingston revealed on Thursday he took a trip to Birmingham, Alabama in advance of having surgery on his ankle which will be performed today by the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

Kingston tweeted: "Tomorrow, we march forward and into the hands of the best in the world at what he does! Let’s get this ankle right!"

There was some hope that Kingston wouldn't need surgery.

WNS wishes Kofi all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.